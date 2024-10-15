Mustard Seed Financial LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.4% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after acquiring an additional 552,439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.45. 460,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

