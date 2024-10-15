Mustard Seed Financial LLC Acquires 553 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 1,637,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,484. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

