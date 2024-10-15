Mustard Seed Financial LLC Has $825,000 Stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 506,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,727,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 175.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,400,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 891,617 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $53,235,000.

Get ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF alerts:

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

BATS ARKB traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,950 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.