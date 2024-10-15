Mustard Seed Financial LLC Sells 495 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 370,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

