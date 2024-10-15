Nano Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001347 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $120.38 million and $1.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,058.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00557676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00101014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00029077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00233465 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00074373 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

