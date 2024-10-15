National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in September

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,100 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 10,475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 154.2 days.

NTIOF stock opened at $94.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.07. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $95.41.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.8081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.81. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

