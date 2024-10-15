National Bankshares Lowers Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.35

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the company’s current price.

Sherritt International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sherritt International stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. 80,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,689. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$77.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherritt International will post 0.056213 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.