Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Sells $40,170.00 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $40,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,347 shares in the company, valued at $928,556.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,056.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $23,634.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $18,942.46.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NATR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 2,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $241.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NATR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 146,879 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 25.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

