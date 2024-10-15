NBC Securities Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,885. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.