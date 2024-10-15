NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $290.54. 1,133,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total value of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,316.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

