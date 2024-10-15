NBC Securities Inc. Sells 182 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $508.02. 567,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $509.55.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

