NBC Securities Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

