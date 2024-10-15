Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.02, but opened at $14.40. Neogen shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 107,213 shares.

Specifically, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,402.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neogen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 21.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 22.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 11.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

