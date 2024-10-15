Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.85. The stock had a trading volume of 981,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.34. The firm has a market cap of $303.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.