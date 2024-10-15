Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.20. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

