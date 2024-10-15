NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in September

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.5 days.

NFI Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NFYEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. 901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

