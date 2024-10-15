Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 257301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Get Our Latest Report on Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Trading Down 2.2 %
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Motor
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What is a support level?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.