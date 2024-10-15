Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 257301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

