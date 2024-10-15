NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

NNN REIT stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. NNN REIT has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $49.10.

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,161.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

