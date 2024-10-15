Non-Playable Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $270.05 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Non-Playable Coin has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Playable Coin has a market capitalization of $270.05 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00256394 BTC.

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s genesis date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,249,767,137.601632 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.03420582 USD and is down -6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $7,511,057.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

