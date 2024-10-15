Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,227,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 20,257,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,046.2 days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.
About Nongfu Spring
