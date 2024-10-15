NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in September

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NORMA Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $20.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.