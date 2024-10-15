Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.42. 10,898,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,856 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,604. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

