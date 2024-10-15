Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,566.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 72,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.32. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

