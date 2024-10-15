Norway Savings Bank Sells 609 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norway Savings Bank cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

DUK traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.79 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

