Norway Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

NYSE APD traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,010. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $324.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

