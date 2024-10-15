Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

NCLH stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,048.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

