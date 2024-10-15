Notcoin (NOT) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Notcoin (NOT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Notcoin has a total market cap of $868.60 million and approximately $207.16 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,452.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00846404 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $143,805,896.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

