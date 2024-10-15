Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 51 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.78. 1,584,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. The company has a market cap of $412.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.66 and a 200 day moving average of $357.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.