Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 89 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

