NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) & Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Critical Analysis

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Roche”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $13.88 million 0.05 -$9.64 million ($109.09) -0.01 Roche $65.37 billion N/A $12.81 billion N/A N/A

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

23.3% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -91.86% -744.33% -106.89% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Roche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Roche 3 1 1 0 1.60

Summary

Roche beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands. The company also provides dermatological solutions to address skincare concerns comprising keratosis pilaris, rosacea and eczema, anti-aging, hyperhidrosis, excessive hair, and acne under the DERMAdoctor brand. It sells its products through traditional and digital beauty retailers and distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.