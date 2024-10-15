Novare Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,586,000. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.83 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $366,779.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,370,414.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,829,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,272,355. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.