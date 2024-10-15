Novare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

