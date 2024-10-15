Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 8.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NVO traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,595. The firm has a market cap of $529.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

