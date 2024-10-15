NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get NTT DATA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NTDTY opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. NTT DATA Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.08.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.