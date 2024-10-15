Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Short Interest Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 995,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Numinus Wellness Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NUMIF traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.02. 161,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,227. Numinus Wellness has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc provides psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Clinical Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network segments. The Clinical Research Operations segment offers clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies.

