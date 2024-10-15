NXM Price Reaches $57.03 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,933.32 or 0.99974027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00061271 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.