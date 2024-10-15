Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0755 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $533.68 million and approximately $40.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.22 or 0.03937177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00043856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

