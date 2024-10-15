Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150,580 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 857,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,841,000 after buying an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 744,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,624,000 after buying an additional 81,121 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 439,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $89.57. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

