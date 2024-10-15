Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $253.34. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

