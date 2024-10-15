Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

