Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,367,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 166,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
