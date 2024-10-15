Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $136.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

