Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.06.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STZ opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.64 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.28 and its 200-day moving average is $252.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

