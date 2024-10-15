Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 321.10% from the company’s current price.

Ocugen Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ocugen by 2,760.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 725,536 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

