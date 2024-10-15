Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 321.10% from the company’s current price.
Ocugen Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $244.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.
