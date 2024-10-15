Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.58. Oklo shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 3,909,154 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oklo Trading Up 15.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

