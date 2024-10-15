Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 116951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.