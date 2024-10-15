Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 543.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 308,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

