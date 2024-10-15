Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %
JPM stock opened at $221.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
