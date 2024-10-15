Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 48,771 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

