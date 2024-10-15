Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 311 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,405,000 after purchasing an additional 84,738 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $281.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $282.18.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

