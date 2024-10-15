Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Critical Comparison

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and Finance of America Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $1.10 billion 0.21 -$63.70 million $0.53 57.06 Finance of America Companies $301.87 million 3.35 -$80.09 million ($1.21) -8.45

Onity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Finance of America Companies. Finance of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Finance of America Companies 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Onity Group and Finance of America Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Onity Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.74%. Finance of America Companies has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.18%. Given Finance of America Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finance of America Companies is more favorable than Onity Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Finance of America Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Onity Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and Finance of America Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52% Finance of America Companies N/A -25.01% -0.20%

Summary

Onity Group beats Finance of America Companies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

(Get Free Report)

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Finance of America Companies

(Get Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

